Brownell glad to see his team finish strong in ACC win over NC State

Brownell glad to see his team finish strong in ACC win over NC State

By: and |

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell was glad to see his team finish strong in Saturday’s 81-70 victory over NC State at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

After losing a late lead to Miami earlier in the week before falling in overtime, the Tigers gained control of the NC State game late in the second half with a couple of baskets from Aamir Simms and Curran Scott. Then Al-Amir Dawes sealed the win by making most of his 9-10 free throws in the final two minutes.

Watch Brownell’s post-game press conference on TCITV.

