How did Clemson’s signees fare in the All-American Bowl?

Clemson was well represented Saturday in the All-American Bowl, which was held at the Alamodome in San Antonio and nationally televised on NBC.

A half dozen future Tigers participated in the prestigious all-star game: five-star quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, five-star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee, five-star defensive end Myles Murphy, five-star cornerback Fred Davis, four-star offensive lineman Paul Tchio and four-star safety RJ Mickens.

Mickens played for the West team, which won the game 33-20, while the rest of the aforementioned players suited up for the East squad. Uiagalelei, a native of the Inland Empire, California, was given an opportunity to play for the East so he could be on the same team as most of the other Clemson signees.

Uiagalelei got the start for the East and showcased his arm talent throughout the game, completing 16-of-25 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

Uiagalelei fired a strike over the middle for a 39-yard touchdown in the first quarter after avoiding pressure in the backfield. Later, with 31 seconds left in the game, the nation’s top-ranked offensive prospect tossed a 1-yard touchdown following a 57-yard completion that set up the score.

Nothing getting in his way 🚫@NotreDame four-star TE Michael Mayer scores a touchdown thrown by @ClemsonUniv five-star QB DJ Uiagalelei. pic.twitter.com/pGZI67WyvK — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) January 4, 2020

Bresee, the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect, and Murphy, a consensus top-10 national recruit, each recorded a sack in the contest. Bresee sped around the right tackle to get to Ohio State signee CJ Stroud, while Murphy’s sack came against Alabama signee Bryce Young.

5⭐ Clemson Signee Bryan Bresee is a monster 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Gq1kBWIHCZ — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) January 4, 2020

Bresee also lined up as the tailback in a goal-line formation and was given the handoff by Uiagalelei but could not punch it in. He may have gotten another chance to score on the ensuing play, but the ball was snapped over Uiagalelei’s head, scooped up by Stanford signee Ayden Hector and taken to the house for a 71-yard touchdown.

Davis logged a tackle for the East team, and Tchio was credited with half a tackle. Mickens, meanwhile, posted two tackles for the West squad including a stop at the 1-yard line that prevented a receiver from scoring.

Uiagalelei, Bresee, Murphy, Davis, Tchio and Mickens are all among the midyear enrollees in Clemson’s 2020 class expected to arrive on campus tomorrow.

