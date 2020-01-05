What They Are Saying: Deshaun Watson's incredible playoff performance

By: Robert MacRae | 2 hours ago Follow @clemsoninsider
After trailing 16-0 Deshaun Watson refused to let Houston lose Saturday afternoon against the Bills. In this edition of What They are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Watson’s performance.
Unbelievable.@deshaunwatson #BUFvsHOU pic.twitter.com/N0A4HEx558
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 5, 2020
WATSON IS A MAGICIAN.@deshaunwatson #BUFvsHOU pic.twitter.com/9p8Zdl8F0Z
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 5, 2020
Deshaun Watson is the only starting QB in the last 15 postseasons with a 14-point comeback win in college and the pros.
He led a 14-point comeback win vs Alabama in the 2017 CFP Nat’l Championship game, and a 16-point comeback win today. pic.twitter.com/ODxaubr3wR
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 5, 2020
J.J. Watt: "All we needed was a spark. You add Deshaun Watson to a spark and you're going to have one hell of a fire.” #Texans
— Brian T. Smith (@ChronBrianSmith) January 5, 2020
Whatever it takes.@deshaunwatson #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/hr43p9lhVg
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 5, 2020
The original "Michael Jordan quote" from Dabo Swinney at 2017 Senior Bowl. RT @MaryKayCabot: Time to dust this off: When I asked Dabo Swinney @seniorbowl what if the #Browns passed on #Texans Deshaun Watson, he dropped the Michael Jordan quote on me: pic.twitter.com/IKOJ4Mc5Wg
— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) January 5, 2020
"I said let's be great today. So somebody had to be great. Why not me?" https://t.co/kLMSrWi5Xk
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 5, 2020
"Sometimes 'nothin' can be a real cool hand."
A 16-0 deficit ain't a problem for a Clemson Tiger… 😄@deshaunwatson #ClemsonFamily #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/vmc2QZVqpA
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 5, 2020
Deshaun Watson on his pass to Taiwan Jones in overtime and knowing where he wanted to go because Kevin Johnson was in coverage. #Texans pic.twitter.com/4KUlxJnE2L
— patrick (@PatDStat) January 5, 2020
"I said let's be great today. So somebody had to be great. Why not me."
—Deshaun Watson after completing the comeback 😤 pic.twitter.com/M406jIDQDV
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 5, 2020
🚨 TEXANS WIN OT 🚨
Deshaun Watson just overcame the biggest deficit of his career! pic.twitter.com/iV79odO3JD
— ESPN (@espn) January 5, 2020
That's a bad man. @DeshaunWatson#WeAreTexans #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/CoWyUszqM1
— NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2020
Deshaun Watson 🤝 Josh Allen 🤝 JJ Watt
Nothing but love. pic.twitter.com/ZKkbICvF32
— ESPN (@espn) January 5, 2020
Deshaun Watson is the GOAT. 🐐
What a comeback by the #HoustonTexans.
True magic the way Deshaun played and strong defense by @JJWatt. @deshaunwatson
@HoustonTexans pic.twitter.com/dtmaQfUaLy
— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 5, 2020
Walking off the win.@deshaunwatson #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/qzCXGsNAFE
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 5, 2020
