What They Are Saying: Deshaun Watson's incredible playoff performance

Deshaun Watson is the only starting QB in the last 15 postseasons with a 14-point comeback win in college and the pros.

He led a 14-point comeback win vs Alabama in the 2017 CFP Nat’l Championship game, and a 16-point comeback win today. pic.twitter.com/ODxaubr3wR

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 5, 2020