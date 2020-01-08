Florida QB ‘very, very high’ on Clemson

One quarterback to keep an eye on for the future as it relates to Clemson recruiting is Will Prichard of The King’s Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound freshman made an unofficial visit to Clemson last summer and plans to return this summer for the Dabo Swinney Camp.

“I’ll also try to get another unofficial while I’m there,” he said.

Prichard had a chance to chat with quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter while on campus last summer.

“I talked with Coach Streeter,” Prichard said. “He said to come up to the camp and he’ll be on the lookout for me.”

Prichard hopes to impress Streeter and the staff at camp this summer, particularly by showcasing his “accuracy and anticipation.”

Clemson is the school Prichard says he has dreamed of playing for since he was a child.

“I’ve visited Clemson one time before. It was very nice. The coaches took time to talk with me,” he said. “And my interest level is very, very high. It also has been my dream school since I was 5 years old.”

Prichard’s family has a home in the Palmetto State as well as a few family friends there, part of the reason why Clemson appeals to him.

“I have a house in South Carolina,” he said, “and the overall atmosphere of the school and fans are through the roof, and everyone is extremely nice.”

In seven games as a freshman this season, Prichard threw for 516 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions while also rushing for a couple of scores.

Prichard describes himself as an “explosive” quarterback that is “fun to watch.”

“People in the stands need their popcorn ready,” he said.

Prichard has also made unofficial visits to schools such as Florida, NC State and Charlotte.

