Tigers in touch with new WR ahead of February signing day

Clemson has recently gotten in touch with a fast-rising in-state prospect ahead of the National Signing Day on Feb. 5, when 2020 recruiting classes will be finalized.

The Tigers have reached out to Ger-Cari Caldwell, a wide receiver from Northwestern High School in Rock Hill, S.C.

“They have contacted us. They’ve contacted Ger-Cari,” Northwestern head coach Page Wofford told The Clemson Insider. “He is a 6-4, 190-pound receiver that can run, and he’s a full-qualifier. High character. Very high character.”

Caldwell, a Shrine Bowl selection, de-committed from East Carolina on Nov. 28. Since then, he has collected offers from South Carolina, Wake Forest, Baylor, NC State, Duke, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Tennessee and Northwestern.

Clemson is interested in Caldwell, and he is certainly interested in the Tigers as you would expect.

“I’m sure when a school like Clemson contacts you, who wouldn’t be interested, honestly,” Wofford said. “Intriguing-type situation for him.”

After recording only 13 receptions for 137 yards and a touchdown in 2018, Caldwell’s stock took off as a senior this season when he racked up 51 catches for 744 yards and six scores.

Caldwell has made official visits to ECU, Wake Forest and Baylor, while South Carolina is in line to get an official visit later this month, leaving one more official for him to take if he chooses.

Wofford explained what the school that lands Caldwell’s signature in February will be getting in him as a player on the field and person off it.

“They’re going to get a high-character, high-achieving young man that has earned everything he’s gotten,” Wofford said. “He will flourish in an offense with a guy that can throw the ball, that’s going to try to throw the ball. He’ll flourish in that kind of offense and in an offense that throws the ball. I know everybody throws the ball now, but I mean really commits to it. I think he can play multiple positions on the field.

“He does the little things away from the ball as well that great receivers do, and I’m just so happy for him that he’s getting this kind of attention he’s been getting recently because he’s earned it. He deserves it.”

