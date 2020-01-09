Rudolph: ‘We don’t pay attention to the critics’

Clemson’s defensive end Logan Rudolph believes Clemson is not the underdog in any fight. Rudolph knows Clemson has been built to win big games.

Although the Mercedes-Benz Superdome will likely be filled with LSU fans, Rudolph says Clemson embraces opportunities to play in that kind of environment. On Monday night in New Orleans, America will see if Rudolph and the Clemson Tigers can win back-to-back National Championships when they play the LSU Tigers.

Rudolph on if Clemson’s defense hasn’t been given enough credit this year

“I think we have done a great job. We don’t pay attention to the critics or whatever the media says about us. We are just focused on this game and playing our best, showing up and competing with these guys.”

Rudolph on playing as the underdog against SEC teams

“We are used to playing in big games. We have played in a lot of big games this year with the ACC, and out in Arizona versus Ohio State. We are used to moments like this. We are built for moments like this. We are looking forward to showing up and competing.”

Rudolph on if LSU has an advantage getting to play the National Championship in New Orleans

“It will certainly be a yellow and purple house down there, packed with their fan base. We know we are going into hostile territory. But we are excited, and we look forward to that, we embrace that.”

Rudolph on LSU quarterback Joe Burrow

“Oh man, he is a stud. He has thrown fifty plus touchdowns this year. He is always making plays. He is a Heisman winner, so that is all you can say about him. He is a tremendous player.”

Rudolph on it becoming normal to be playing for another National Championship

“This is why you come to Clemson to play in these types of games. To compete against the best as we have done all year. It is certainly a testament to Clemson and the program we have here.”

Clemson is going back to the national championship game after once again winning the Fiesta Bowl over Ohio State. Get your official national championship and Fiesta Bowl champs gear right here!