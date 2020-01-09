Thomas, Tigers have to make Burrow uncomfortable

Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas spoke to the media earlier this week as the Tigers prepare to take on LSU in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday.

The sophomore talks about LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and how Clemson must try to slow down the Bayou Bengals, who are averaging 48.9 points and 564.2 yards per game.

Thomas on if making Joe Burrow uncomfortable is key to Clemson winning

“It is definitely a factor. We have to pressure him. Get his eyes different places, a lot of different looks, stuff like that. We just have to do our best.”

Thomas on Brent Venables drawing up new defenses for Clemson

“It is fun. Sometimes it is kind of nerve racking all the stuff that he does but it is what we have to do, and we will get the results.”

Thomas on how confidence Clemson is with its schemes

“It gives you a lot of confidence knowing how well you prepared going into that game. How much time you put in the film room, how we eat, sleep, and prepare. It gives us a lot of confidence going in.”

Thomas on if he was aware of Trevor Lawrence’s speed

“Oh yeah, we knew that. He expressed that a little bit in fall camp, I can catch him though, but he’s shown it.”

Thomas on Joe Burrow being able to use his legs

“He scrambles when he needs to, he doesn’t force it. He is very good in the pocket, but he also has a very good offensive line. He is athletic, I would say, so he can get out [of the pocket] when he needs to.”

Thomas on how the media isn’t giving Clemson’s defense a shot to stop Burrow

“I would say we have gotten a good amount of credit. We don’t really look at that much. We just go out there and do the best we can against any opponent.”

