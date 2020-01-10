Anchrum: ‘The proof is in the pudding’

Clemson right tackle Tremayne Anchrum knows the road ahead as the Tigers gets set to play LSU in New Orleans in the national championship. He knows it will not be easy, but the offensive tackle says the Tigers have proven who Clemson is every time they’ve taken the field this season and they plan to do the same thing on Monday night at the Superdome.

Anchrum on offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell

“He has confidence in us. He just always asserts that he believes in us, that we have the tools to go out and do what we need to do to win the game, and he’s tough. He brings that tough mindset that we adapt from him and with that, what else do you need to win a game.”

Anchrum on what he’s seen on film on LSU

“They have a really tough front physical four guys. They do a lot of things with their SAM linebackers and their WILL linebackers and they mix it up, but they usually hunker down with those middle three. They’re really physical, really big, thick guys, similar to how Florida State was. They really hold down the center and physically make them beat you.”

Anchrum on how Trevor Lawrence’s run has added an extra threat to the offense

“It definitely adds a new dimension to our offense, but it’s always been there. Obviously, we may not have exercised that as much, but Trevor definitely is a threat in the run game as well the pass, so that gives the defense something else that they need to really factor into the game plan for. It really does put some pressure on them to make them really play secure up front and in the secondary, so it should be something that they have to think about.”

Anchrum on if they get annoyed with the attention always being on Clemson’s opponent and not them

“No, we don’t really get aggravated at all. I mean, it’s a special feeling when you know what’s really going on versus the perception that the media tries to show. Like they know everything that’s going on, because most of the time, they haven’t really been paying attention to what we’ve been doing. The proof is in the pudding. We are one of the best offenses in the country statistically and we’ve proven it every time we’ve gone out there, so that’s something I like to think about, not what other people say, but what we’ve done and who we are, and that should get us through.”

Anchrum on how LSU has improved on defense

“They’ve limited a lot of big plays, some quarterback run stuff they had to deal with, and they had to really assert that run game was tough and trying to stop that from running back and quarterback perspective. That’s been something they’ve done better that way. Their secondary was a little shaky in certain spots, but they’ve tightened up for sure and have become more disciplined from most of the film I’ve seen from the end of the year. They’ve gotten much better for sure.”

