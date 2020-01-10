Anchrum: Tigers ready to prove they are ‘the best team in America’

NEW ORLEANS — Clemson offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum spoke with the media shortly after the Tigers’ football team touched down at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport on Friday afternoon ahead of Monday’s national championship game against LSU.

Anchrum talked about his team’s emotions after landing at the airport as it gets ready to battle the Bayou Bengals for the national title.

“Little anxious,” he said. “Honest to God, we’ve been actually like really wanting to play this game. We wanted to play right after Ohio State. Even if people weren’t that healthy, we were still eager to get back on the field and really prove we’re the best team in America.”

