Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: New Orleans Ready for National Championship

NEW ORLEANS — Clemson arrives Friday afternoon with the National Championship game just three days away. New Orleans is ready for both Tigers.
Check out some pictures of some of the signage around New Orleans in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence took a shot in the second quarter of the Fiesta Bowl and subsequently rallied the Tigers back from a 16-0 deficit to a thrilling 29-23 win. Now second-ranked Clemson is (…)
Clemson right tackle Tremayne Anchrum knows the road ahead as the Tigers gets set to play LSU in New Orleans in the national championship. He knows it will not be easy, but the offensive tackle (…)
NEW ORLEANS — Clemson still has one game left to play, but there are a few Tigers who have a big decision to make about their future as soon as the College Football National Championship against LSU is (…)
Could the younger brother of Clemson star running back Travis Etienne follow in his sibling’s footsteps and become a Tiger one day? Well, it is very early in his recruitment, but Trevor Etienne is highly (…)
Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas spoke to the media earlier this week as the Tigers prepare to take on LSU in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday. The sophomore talks about LSU (…)
John Simpson does not want to be remembered for his accolades on the field. Second-ranked Clemson is playing in its third national championship since Simpson arrived on campus and has the opportunity (…)
Clemson Linebacker James Skalski is gearing up for what will be the veteran’s third trip to the national championship game when the Tigers take on LSU Monday at the Superdome in New Orleans. With lots (…)
Clemson tight end J.C. Chalk is prepared for what LSU may try to run against them in the National Championship. Chalk gives praise to his teammates and how playing as “the underdog” won’t be a factor in (…)
As Clemson and LSU get set to square off in the national championship game on Monday night, we thought we would take a look back at Clemson’s 25-24 victory over LSU in the 2012 Chick-fil-A Bowl at the (…)
When he was asked if LSU quarterback Joe Burrow reminded him of anyone in particular that Clemson has played, safety Tanner Muse was quick to answer. “Nobody!” “There is nobody to compare him to,” the (…)