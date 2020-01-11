Bart Boatwright Fan Fest photo gallery: CFP National Championship Game

NEW ORLEANS — Clemson fans turned out in significant numbers to College Football Playoff Gameday Central at the New Orleans Convention Center Saturday afternoon.

Fans enjoyed family activities and interactive displays as well as photo opportunities with the New Year’s Six and CFP Semifinal Game trophies. The fans enjoyed the festivities in anticipation of Monday’s national championship game scheduled for 8 p.m in the Superdome.

The Clemson Insider’s own Bart Boatwright journeyed over to the convention center and captured the atmosphere surrounding the event. The photo gallery can be viewed here: LINK.

