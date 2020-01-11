Etienne right at home at National Championship Media Day

NEW ORLEANS — Clemson running back Travis Etienne was one of the headliners at the national championship media day.
Watch Etienne hold court on TCITV:
NEW ORLEANS – As third-ranked Clemson prepared to land on the tarmac ahead of its matchup with No. 1 LSU in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, ESPN’s Jesse Palmer let College Football (…)
NEW ORLEANS — On College Football Live on ESPN2 on Friday afternoon, show host Matt Barrie asked analysts Jesse Palmer, Joey Galloway and Jonathan Vilma to choose who they have the most confidence in heading (…)
NEW ORLEANS — The first big day of national championship weekend takes place this morning, as Clemson and LSU players and coaches participate in Media Day at the Xavier University of Louisiana (…)
Clemson wide receiver commit Dacari Collins remains “All In” with the Tigers despite the departure of former receivers coach Jeff Scott, who will coach in his final game with Clemson on Monday in the (…)
NEW ORLEANS — Before Clemson left for New Orleans Friday afternoon, head coach Dabo Swinney gave his team one message … “Focus.” It was a simple one, but probably affective nonetheless as the Tigers (…)
NEW ORLEANS — Friday afternoon Clemson arrived at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. Watch the arrival on TCITV: https://youtu.be/2cfxHZDJ9yA
NEW ORLEANS – Clemson fans consistently prove to be some of the nation’s most dedicated fans and 1998 alum Tim Cowan is no exception. The Atlanta native, who grew up in Covington, Georgia, has (…)
NEW ORLEANS — The defending national champs arrived at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International airport Friday afternoon. Check out some great pictures from the arrival in Bart Boatwright’s Photo (…)
NEW ORLEANS — Clemson offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum spoke with the media shortly after the Tigers’ football team touched down at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport on Friday afternoon (…)
NEW ORLEANS — Clemson linebacker Chad Smith wishes he and his teammates could play Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship today. The Tigers arrived in New Orleans Friday in (…)