It is over!

It’s over!

The longest losing streak from one team to another in NCAA history has finally come to an end. Clemson finally beat North Carolina in Chapel Hill with a 79-76 victory at the Dean Dome.

The win ended North Carolina’s 59-game winning streak at home.

Aamir Simms scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the victory. Simms’ layup with 18 seconds to go set up the Tigers’ dramatic ending as UNC missed two three-pointers in the final seconds to secure the victory.

The Tigers (8-7, 2-3 ACC) trailed by 10 points with 2:08 to play following two Armando Bascot free throws. But Hunter Tyson began the comeback with a three-pointer to cut the lead to seven and then Simms cut the lead to eight on a Newman three-pointer to begin the comeback. Then Clemson got back-to-back steals allowed Simms to get a old fashioned three-pointer and then a three from the wing to make it a 68-67 score.

After a three-pointer by UNC, Simms drained a three from the left wing to force overtime. The Tigers scored the first four points of overtime and never lost the lead again.