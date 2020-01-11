Jeff Scott 'very emotional' as last game approaches at Clemson

Jeff Scott 'very emotional' as last game approaches at Clemson

Football

Jeff Scott 'very emotional' as last game approaches at Clemson

By 51 minutes ago

By: |

NEW ORLEANS — The Clemson Insider caught up with Jeff Scott at the media day for the national championship.  Coach Scott said it has been an emotional time as his final game with the Tigers approaches.

Watch this 1-on-1 interview on TCITV:

, , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
2hr

It’s over! The longest losing streak from one team to another in NCAA history has finally come to an end. Clemson finally beat North Carolina in Chapel Hill with a 79-76 victory at the Dean Dome. The win (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home