Palmer chooses Helaire over Etienne

NEW ORLEANS – As third-ranked Clemson prepared to land on the tarmac ahead of its matchup with No. 1 LSU in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, ESPN’s Jesse Palmer let College Football Live viewers know his true thoughts about Travis Etienne.

The analysts on the show Jonathan Vilma, Joey Galloway, Matt Barrie and Palmer all released their top five players to watch in the game (other than quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Joe Burrow).

Barrie, Vilma and Galloway all picked Etienne as the top player in the CFP Championship Game. But Palmer thinks Etienne is the fifth best, the lists were as follows:

Matt Barrie Jonathan Vilma Joey Galloway Jesse Palmer 1. Travis Etienne (CU) 1. Travis Etienne (CU) 1. Travis Etienne (CU) 1. Clyde Helaire (LSU) 2. Clyde Helaire (LSU) 2. Justin Jefferson (LSU) 2. Ja’Marr Chase (LSU) 2. Tee Higgins (CU) 3. Isaiah Simmons(CU) 3. Isaiah Simmons(CU) 3. Tee Higgins (CU) 3. K’Von Wallace (CU) 4. Grant Delpti (LSU) 4. Justyn Ross (CU) 4. K’Lavon Chaisson (LSU) 4. K’Lavon Chaisson (LSU) 5. Tee Higgins (CU) 5. Derion Kendrick (CU) 5. Clyde Helaire (LSU) 5. Travis Etienne (CU)

Palmer still complimented Etienne on his performance throughout this season and feels he will be a pivotal part of Monday night’s game. However, ranking Etienne fifth and Helaire first when the other analysts all ranked Etienne as the number one play seems to be an interesting take.

“At number five I have Travis Etienne because he has eight yards per carry to lead the country,” Palmer said. “But he showed us against Ohio State that if you bottle him up running the ball he can hurt you catching it too, he had two long receptions for touchdowns. He has to make big plays somehow against an improving LSU defense.”

He knows Etienne’s ability to step up in big games and contribute in multiple ways with his improved versatility. But Palmer still believes Helaire to be the better running back despite the fact he missed the majority of the CFP Semifinal Game at the Peach Bowl with a hamstring injury.

“Number one for me is Clyde Edwards-Helaire even though they didn’t need him against Oklahoma and he only played seven or eight plays with a hamstring injury,” Palmer said. “But they do need him here because his versatility is huge not just running the football but catching it against a Clemson defense that will blitz Joe Burrow.”

Etienne and Helaire face off in the battle of the unbeaten Tigers on Monday at 8 p.m. in the Superdome for the CFP National Championship Game.