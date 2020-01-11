Phillips, Booth having fun at National Championship Media Day

NEW ORLEANS — Clemson freshmen defensive backs Jayln Phillips and Andrew Booth had some fun together at the national championship media day on Saturday
Watch on TCITV:
NEW ORLEANS — Clemson freshmen defensive backs Jayln Phillips and Andrew Booth had some fun together at the national championship media day on Saturday
Watch on TCITV:
NEW ORLEANS — Saturday was media day at the national championship and the Tigers from the real Death Valley enjoyed the event. Check out some great pictures from Clemson’s media day in Bart Boatwright’s (…)
NEW ORLEANS – After two weeks of the media cycle praising Joe Burrow and the LSU offense for a historic season, Clemson defenders seemed to be tired of the same questions throughout College Football Playoff (…)
NEW ORLEANS — Last weekend rival fans hit the Clemson message boards with a very damning rumor that Clemson defensive players Xavier Thomas and A.J. Terrell had sold their gifts from the Fiesta Bowl. The rumor (…)
NEW ORLEANS — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was right at ease during Saturday’s national championship media day. Swinney said regardless of what happens Monday night what Clemson has done is (…)
NEW ORLEANS — Clemson running back Travis Etienne was one of the headliners at the national championship media day on Saturday. Watch Etienne hold court on TCITV: https://youtu.be/lVPgJcBh6ss
NEW ORLEANS – As third-ranked Clemson prepared to land on the tarmac ahead of its matchup with No. 1 LSU in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, ESPN’s Jesse Palmer let College Football (…)
NEW ORLEANS — On College Football Live on ESPN2 on Friday afternoon, show host Matt Barrie asked analysts Jesse Palmer, Joey Galloway and Jonathan Vilma to choose who they have the most confidence in heading (…)
NEW ORLEANS — The first big day of national championship weekend takes place this morning, as Clemson and LSU players and coaches participate in Media Day at the Xavier University of Louisiana (…)
Clemson wide receiver commit Dacari Collins remains “All In” with the Tigers despite the departure of former receivers coach Jeff Scott, who will coach in his final game with Clemson on Monday in the (…)
NEW ORLEANS — Before Clemson left for New Orleans Friday afternoon, head coach Dabo Swinney gave his team one message … “Focus.” It was a simple one, but probably affective nonetheless as the Tigers (…)