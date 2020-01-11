Simmons frustrated with LSU talk at media day

NEW ORLEANS – After two weeks of the media cycle praising Joe Burrow and the LSU offense for a historic season, Clemson defenders seemed to be tired of the same questions throughout College Football Playoff National Championship Game Media Day on Saturday morning.

Third-ranked Clemson takes on No. 1 LSU Monday night in the Superdome for the right to finish the season as undefeated champions.

Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow led the Bayou Bengals to an incredible season of offensive production under new offensive coordinator Joe Brady. They enter the game leading the nation in total offense, points per game and yards per game.

But Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons seemed bothered by repeated questions about how to stop the LSU offense especially when an LSU reporter asked what they had to do in order to contain their opponent.

“Run our plays correctly,” Simmons said.

The reporter followed up and said, “anything else?” and Simmons replied simply, “no.”

Simmons praised Burrow and the LSU offense for their ability to rack up yards and spread out opposing defenses this season. He knows their abilities but refused to back away from the challenge of containing another prolific offense.

“Joe Burrow stands out a lot, everybody knows how great of a quarterback he is so I don’t have to talk about it that much,” Simmons said. “They have a great running back and great receivers with an experienced offensive line. They won all of the awards and have a great offensive line.”

Burrow enter the game second nationally in passing with 5,208 yards, first in touchdowns with 55 and first in completion percentage (77.6-percent). But Simmons has quite an impressive resume of his own as the Butkus Award winner (nation’s top linebacker) with 61 solo tackles, six sacks, a forced fumble and three interceptions.

Simmons stood his ground when a media member question if he was intimidated by the challenges presented by LSU.

“I wouldn’t call it intimidating and wouldn’t say I’m scared because you never want to be scared but it will be a challenge to stop the things that they do,” Simmons said.

Clemson and LSU kick off on Monday night at 8 p.m. EST in the Superdome to determine who will hoist the CFP trophy.