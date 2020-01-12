Clemson has embraced being the road team, underdog

NEW ORLEANS — Make no mistake. Clemson’s matchup with LSU Monday night in the College Football Playoff National Championship is not on a neutral field.

The Tigers, the Clemson Tigers that is, will play a road game against LSU at the Superdome in New Orleans. Baton Rouge, La., is less than 90 minutes from New Orleans and the Bayou Bengals are expected to have close to 50,000 fans at the 74,500-seat stadium.

“It would be like us playing for the National Championship in Greenville, literally,” Swinney said.

For those that don’t know, Greenville is a small city in South Carolina that is located about 45 miles east of Clemson.

But Clemson (14-0) has embraced its road-mentally and is looking forward to playing in what they feel will be a hospital environment on Monday. Clemson sold out its allotted 20,000 tickets, but not much more is expected to make the eight-and-a-half-hour trip from South Carolina.

“I think we’re the only one that took a plane here. So yeah, this is definitely a road game,” Swinney said.

This is not Clemson’s first “road-game” atmosphere. In fact, this is Clemson’s second one this post-season.

“This is what — the last one was a road game,” Swinney said. “You know, you go out to — it’s a long way out there to Arizona, and that was a great football team, and we might as well have played — we could have just played it in Columbus and it would have made it a lot easier on everybody because it was probably about 80-20.

“Our fans are amazing, but Ohio State, what do they got, about 60,000 students? Got a lot of graduates, a lot of alumni all over the place, and we do, too, but we’re a smaller school.”

Like Ohio State, LSU is a much larger school and has a bigger alumni base because of it. The good news for Clemson is it is used to it. During its 29-game winning streak, the ACC’s Tigers have won 15-games away from Death Valley.

“It’s pretty cool. But yeah, this is — I mean, this is definitely a road game,” Swinney said. “It just worked out that way, and I mean, you don’t know these things in advance, but I think it’s really cool for LSU. How cool is that, for them to be able to just hop on a bus and ride up the road 40 minutes or so.”

