Swofford: ‘Win or lose, what Clemson has done over the last decade is extraordinary’

NEW ORLEANS — Outside of Clemson itself, perhaps no one is happier to see the Tigers back in the national championship game more than Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner John Swofford.

Clemson, the defending national champions, is making its fourth College Football Playoff Championship appearance in the last five seasons. The Tigers will play LSU in the title game Monday night (8 p.m. ET) at the Superdome in New Orleans.

“In spite of some people’s perception during the year, Clemson has obviously shown they deserve to be here. Beyond that, either team can win the game,” Swofford said to The Clemson Insider Sunday. “I don’t think there is any question about that. I think people see the obvious that these are the two teams that should be playing in the championship game based on this season.”

Clemson (14-0) has earned its way to the national championship by blasting most of its competition and then rallying from 16 points down in the Fiesta Bowl to beat Ohio State. Clemson has won an ACC record tying 29 straight games heading into Monday’s title bout.

“Win or lose, what Clemson has done over the last decade is extraordinary,” Swofford said. “Being in this profession, as long as I have been in it, the way that I measure success is consistency and building programs, not teams. That’s what Dabo [Swinney] and Clemson have done.

“There are not many programs out there in the history of college football that has done what Clemson football has done over the last decade.”

Over the last decade, Clemson has owned the ACC, but college football as well. They have played in the CFP in each of the last five years, tying Alabama for the most appearances. They also have won six ACC Championships, including five straight.

“Clemson has been the flag-bearer of our league, at a time when we were changing as a league and needed national prominence, and we have had it, particularly over the last five or six years in football,” Swofford said. “You go back to Florida State, and hopefully, they are on their way back, too. But when you consider the last six national championships and we have had half of them…That has been really good to see as we reset our league as a 15-member league as we move from nine to 12 to those 15 schools.

“Just the simple numbers marketplace wise, geographic footprint and the quality of our institutions and their athletic programs have really given us opportunities that we would not have had before. You have to go show the world that you have programs that are nationally competitive and can win national championships and we have been in a period in college athletics in which the whole business model has changed to be really football dominated. When you can translate that success that has meant a great deal to our league.”

