Watch Swinney discuss Clemson's 'awesome' win over UNC

Watch Swinney discuss Clemson's 'awesome' win over UNC

Basketball

Watch Swinney discuss Clemson's 'awesome' win over UNC

By 34 minutes ago

By: |

NEW ORLEANS — Watch Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney answer Will’s question about the Tigers’ win at North Carolina.

Swinney talks about the ‘awesome win’ and texting Simms following the game.

, , , , , Basketball

More TCI

Latest

reply
1hr

NEW ORLEANS — Because of the inclement weather that hit the New Orleans area on Saturday, Clemson was forced indoors instead of practicing at the University of Tulane’s practice fields. And when (…)

reply
4hr

NEW ORLEANS — Each week I share some thoughts after watching the Clemson From the Sidelines. A special edition today with some thoughts From the Big Easy after spending several days in New Orleans. (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home