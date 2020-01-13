5-star Page breaks down Clemson, Top 5

Payton Page, one of Clemson’s top targets in the 2021 class, is down to five schools.

On Saturday, the highly regarded defensive tackle from Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley formally narrowed his recruitment to Clemson, LSU, North Carolina, Oregon and Tennessee when he released a top schools list via social media.

“It’s like relief,” Page said of cutting down his 30-plus offers. “I don’t really have to focus on any other schools.”

Clemson made the cut for Page for a couple of reasons.

“Because not only do they treat me like family, but they also have a really high graduation rate, and my parents are really hard on education with my mom being a teacher,” he said. “Last year, they had 66 seniors that graduated before the season started.”

Page also gave a brief explanation for why he included the rest of the aforementioned schools in his top five:

LSU: “They have so much legacy over there about the D-linemen. And then Coach O … He’s just so cool to me. He has a really good personality.”

Oregon: “That’s my childhood college right there. I grew up, like, oh my God… I didn’t even know the team, I just knew they had so many jerseys. As I got older and older, it was just like, yeah.”

Tennessee: “(Defensive line coach) Tracy Rocker. He’s been telling me I can be a really good impact to their team, too.”

UNC: “The legacy behind that, Mack Brown, how many rings he has. Another OG of the game.”

Page, a rising senior, is still planning to make his decision during his senior year.

What will be the most important factor in his college choice?

“Basically education, because I know my parents are really heavy on that,” he said. “Because say if I don’t make it to the league, I want to have at least a six-figure job coming out that school.”

Page (6-4, 315) is the No. 1 prospect from North Carolina, No. 2 defensive tackle nationally and No. 7 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

