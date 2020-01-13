Elliott's first impression of Etienne: 'Oh my gosh can this guy even run'

NEW ORLEANS – Tony Elliott remembers the first time he met running back Travis Etienne.

Now the running back from Jennings, Louisiana plays in his second College Football Playoff National Championship when third-ranked Clemson faces off against his home-state team No. 1 LSU in the Superdome just a few hours from his hometown.

The entire country is talking about Etienne this week ahead of the national championship and he will prove to be a pivotal player on Monday night.

Etienne’s road to Clemson is interesting when a pair of running backs slipped away from the co-offensive coordinator Elliott in the recruiting process. A few phone calls led Elliott to the small town of Jennings to meet with the now superstar running back.

But when Elliott first met the junior, while he was in high school, the under the radar recruit made an interesting impression at first glance.

“I talked to somebody and they told me to call Travis and he kind of walked out and he is kind of 10 and two with his feet,” Elliott said. “As a coach it probably doesn’t even matter but as a coach I said, ‘oh my gosh can this guy even run, how will he change direction with his feet like that.’”

Elliott visited Jennings during basketball season so he couldn’t see Etienne on the field and settled for a local hoops game. After watching the game any doubt about his athletic ability flew out of the window.

Elliott saw a preview of the explosiveness that defines Etienne on the football field his knack for big plays, high motor, and athleticism.

“But I had nowhere else to go so I watched him play basketball and when I saw him on the basketball court, I said ‘wow’ because of his fluidity, his ability to jump, his speed and quickness,” Elliott said.

Clemson’s co-offensive coordinator gladly accepts he was wrong about Etienne on first impression. But what stood out most to Elliott about the running back was his attitude and contagious smile.

“The thing that catches you the most is his smile, he has such a natural and innocent smile about himself,” Elliott said. “I loved the kid at first because of his smile but athletically if a kid walks like that can he rally run and he has proven me wrong, so I have to eat my words on that one.”

Etienne’s role is essential for Clemson to claim a third national championship in four years, back-to-back undefeated seasons and back-to-back to back titles.

