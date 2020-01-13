Joanne's update from Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Joanne's update from Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Football

Joanne's update from Mercedes-Benz Superdome

By 2 hours ago

By: |

NEW ORLEANS — The Clemson Insider is on location from the Superdome ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship game between third-ranked Clemson and No. 1 LSU.

Joanne Bethea will provide looks inside the site of Clemson’s fourth national championship game in five years. Keep your eyes open for all the coverage on the biggest stage in college sports.

, , , Football

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home