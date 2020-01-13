Potter nails career high, moves Clemson back in front

NEW ORLEANS – Clemson extended its lead to 10-7 on a career long 52-yard field goal off the foot of BT Potter with 13:43 to play in the first half. The field goal was the longest of the BCS and CFP era and tied Potter for the lead for field goals greater than 50 yards in a season with three. The drive covered 40 yards in nine plays and 3:37.

The biggest play of the drive came when Braden Galloway worked to open space as Trevor Lawrence fell under duress for a gain of 18 on a pivotal third down. Then on third and five from the 37 Lawrence unbelievably got shoved the ball to Lyn-J Dixon to avoid a sack and set up the 52 yarder for Potter.