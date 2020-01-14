Championship notes: Still a lot for this Clemson team to be proud of

NEW ORLEANS – Behind Joe Burrow’s 463 yards and five touchdown passes, and 521 total yards and six total touchdowns – all of which are national championship game records – LSU defeated Clemson 42-25 on Monday night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for their fourth-ever national title.

Meanwhile, Clemson saw the nation’s longest active winning streak come to an end at 29, finishing the 2019 campaign with a 14-1 overall record.

Here are some notes to know from Clemson’s final game of this season and the season itself:

— Clemson’s winning streak concludes tied for the longest in ACC history and tied with 2012-14 Florida State, 1990-93 Miami (Fla.) and 1901-03 Michigan for the 12th-longest in FBS history, while the 29-contest winning streak concludes as the longest in Clemson Athletics history in any sport.

— The Clemson seniors conclude their careers 55-4 over the last four seasons, tied with the 2018 Clemson and Alabama seniors for the most wins in a four-year career in FBS history.

— Clemson’s 14 wins on the year finish tied for the second-most in school history with the 2015 and 2016 squads.

— Clemson dropped to 6-3 all-time in College Football Playoff games. Clemson’s six all-time wins in the playoff remain tied Alabama (six) for the most in CFP history. No school other than Clemson and Alabama has more than two.

.– On a 5-yard carry in the first quarter, Travis Etienne (4,038) broke Raymond Priester’s Clemson record for career rushing yards (3,966).

— With 78 yards in the game, Etienne (4,038) became the first 4,000-yard career rusher in Clemson history. He joined NC State’s Ted Brown, Florida State’s Dalvin Cook, North Carolina’s Amos Lawrence, Maryland’s LaMont Jordan, Louisville’s Lamar Jackson, Georgia Tech’s Robert Lavette, Wake Forest’s Chris Barclay and Boston College’s AJ Dillon to become only the ninth 4,000-yard rusher in ACC history.

— With 144 all-purpose yards in the game, Etienne (5,122) joined C.J. Spiller and Sammy Watkins as the only players in school history to produce 5,000 career all-purpose yards.

— The result moved quarterback Trevor Lawrence to 25-1 all-time as a starter, concluding a streak of 25 consecutive victories to open his career as a starting quarterback, one shy of the record held by Florida State’s Jameis Winston (26 from 2013-14).

— Lawrence won 14 games as the starter in 2019, tying Deshaun Watson’s single-season Clemson record among starting quarterbacks set in 2015 and 2016.

— Lawrence extended his streak of consecutive pass attempts without an interception to 239, already Clemson’s single-season and multi-season record. It is now for the fifth-longest streak in ACC history.

— With Tee Higgins’ 36-yard rushing touchdown on his first career rushing attempt, Clemson rushed for multiple touchdowns in a 16th consecutive game for the first time in school history. The active 16-game streak surpassed a 15-game streak across the 2016-17 seasons for the longest in school annals.

— Kicker B.T. Potter recorded a career-long 52-yard field goal in the second quarter, breaking his career long of 51 yards set against both Georgia Tech and Louisville earlier this season.

— The 52-yard field goal by Potter tied for the 10th-longest in Clemson history. It was the longest in Clemson bowl history, surpassing 49-yard field goals by Obed Ariri (1977 Gator Bowl vs. Pittsburgh) and Ammon Lakip (2014 Russell Athletic Bowl vs. Oklahoma).

— With 394 yards in the game, Clemson (7,931) surpassed the 2018 team (7,908) for the most yards in a season in school and ACC history.

