Etienne talks about loss to LSU, emotions and future

NEW ORLEANS — The Clemson Insider caught up with Travis Etienne after the loss to LSU.
Etienne discusses what went wrong, his emotions after the loss and how the game might impact his future.
Watch on TCITV:
NEW ORLEANS — For the first time since 2014, someone other than Clemson or Alabama has won the national championship in college football. Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers concluded their magical season (…)
NEW ORLEANS – There were not many bright spots for Clemson in its 42-25 loss to LSU in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday night, but running back Travis Etienne was (…)
NEW ORLEANS – Clemson ended its historic season and fell 42-25 to LSU in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at the Superdome Monday. The Tigers in orange started hot but the Bayou (…)
NEW ORLEANS – Clemson started the third quarter according to script after a big defensive stop as Travis Etienne ran in for a three-yard touchdown. Then it followed the score with a two-point conversion pass (…)
NEW ORLEANS — Third-ranked Clemson jumped out to a hot start and seemed to confuse LSU quarterback Joe Burrow in the first quarter. But the Bayou Bengals surged ahead to take a 28-17 lead into the break. (…)
NEW ORLEANS — With 10:38 to play in the first half, Clemson had a 10-point lead. At halftime, they trailed 28-17. Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes and ran for another as the Bayou Bengals embarrassed (…)
NEW ORLEANS – Clemson extended its lead to 17-10 when Tee Higgins took a reverse from Lyn-J Dixon 36 yards for a touchdown with 10:38 to play in the second quarter. The score capped off a four play 96-yard (…)
NEW ORLEANS – Clemson extended its lead to 10-7 on a career long 52-yard field goal off the foot of BT Potter with 13:43 to play in the first half. The field goal was the longest of the BCS and CFP era and (…)
NEW ORLEANS – Clemson struck first in the Superdome as Trevor Lawrence ran outside for a one-yard touchdown run to give his team a 7-0 lead with 6:34 to play in the first quarter. The drive covered 67 (…)
NEW ORLEANS — Clemson and LSU are just moments from kickoff. Here is The Clemson Insider’s pre-game gallery from the Superdome in New Orleans. LINK