Recruits react to Clemson's national title game loss

Clemson saw its 29-game winning streak come to an end Monday night when it fell to LSU, 42-25, in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

After the game, The Clemson Insider reached out to a number of recruits for their reactions to Clemson’s national title game loss:

Clemson signee Trent Howard, 2020 OL, Birmingham, Ala. (Briarwood Christian): “I thought that was a good game. I loved watching two really good football teams compete. I obviously wish it would have turned out the other way, but that team this year has a lot to be proud of for sure! I can’t wait to be a part of the great foundation those seniors have left for Clemson Football! I am really excited to get up there with my teammates and work towards a chance at another one! Go Tigers!”

Clemson commit Dacari Collins, 2021 WR, Powder Springs, Ga. (McEachern): “It’s just one of those games where it didn’t go their way. They played their hearts out and that’s all you can ask for. They left it on the field. Best believe they will be back.”

Beaux Collins, 2021 WR, Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco): “It was a pretty good and exciting game to watch. You can tell LSU was prepared for Clemson in many ways. I was glad I was able to see a game as high-powered as that one. They both deserved to be in that spotlight.”

Tristan Leigh, 2021 OL, Fairfax, Va. (Robinson Secondary): “They played a great game, no need to hang heads, back to work.”

Miles Campbell, 2021 TE, Douglasville, Ga. (South Paulding): “It was very (disappointing) because I was going into the second quarter thinking they got it and then they didn’t bring it back on in the second half and LSU did.”

Raneiria Dillworth, 2021 LB, Kernersville, N.C. (Glenn): “Shocked.”

Jeadyn Lukus, 2022 CB, Mauldin, S.C. (Mauldin): “It was a tough loss for Clemson, can’t place the blame on any certain person or group. LSU just had a very good team.”

MJ Morris, 2022 QB, Carrollton, Ga. (Carrollton): “I thought both teams played hard but LSU just made fewer mistakes. I was really impressed with how Coach Swinney told his players that he loved them and one game didn’t define them.”

Khurtiss Perry, 2022 DL, Montgomery, Ala. (Park Crossing): “Clemson played a great game.”

Jaleel Skinner, 2022 WR, Greer, S.C. (Greer): “It was a great game and I thought Clemson was gonna come out on top. But they will be back next year.”

