Tigers talk about upset win over No. 3 Duke

Clemson won its third straight ACC game with a 79-72 victory over No. 3 Duke on Tuesday at Littlejohn Coliseum. It was Clemson’s first win over a top-5 Duke team since February 4, 2009.

Aamir Simms led the Tigers with a career-high 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting with nine rebounds, while Tevin Mack scored 22 points on 10-of-14 shooting and also had nine rebounds in the stunning victory. John Newman, meanwhile, went 5-of-7 from the field and netted 14 points.

Watch Simms, Mack and Newman discuss the victory over the Blue Devils on TCITV: