Brice announces his decision

Clemson quarterback Chase Brice announced on Twitter Thursday he is leaving the Clemson football program and will transfer to another school.

Brice has already entered his name into the transfer portal.

Brice leaves Clemson with two years of eligibility remaining. He played as a redshirt sophomore in 2019. He is expected to graduate from Clemson in May and will be eligible to play next fall for his new school as a graduate transfer.

Brice, who came to Clemson from Grayson, Ga., is of course beloved by Clemson fans for what he did against Syracuse in the 2018 season. After Trevor Lawrence was knocked out of the game with a neck injury, Brice engineered one of the best come-from-behind wins in Clemson history.

The Tigers trailed by 10 points, 23-13, early in the fourth quarter when he led Clemson to two fourth-quarter touchdowns. The game-winning score was part of a 13-play, 94-yard drive.

One of the plays on the game-winning drive was a 20-yard completion to Tee Higgins on a fourth-and-six play from the Clemson 48.

This year, Brice completed 50-85 passes for 581 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran doe 94 yards on 14 carries and scored a touchdown. He played in 12 games for the Tigers.

For his career, Brice completed 82-136 passes for 1,023 yards and nine touchdowns with just four interceptions. In all, he played in 24 games during his Clemson career.