Clemson gets some good news on defense

Clemson got some good news on defense Thursday when defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney announced he will return to Clemson for his senior season.

Pinckney finished the 2019 season with 20 tackles, including 4 tackles for loss. He also had one sack.

Pinckney missed the national championship game against LSU after injuring his ankle in the Fiesta Bowl last month.

With Pinckney back, the Tigers now return all four starters on the defensive line, including Tyler Davis alongside Pinckney at defensive tackle.