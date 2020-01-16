Lawrence speaks candidly about first loss, struggles throwing the ball

For the first time in his career, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence truly had a bad night.

The sophomore completed just 18 of 37 passes for 234 yards and no touchdowns. He did not throw an interception. However, he did lose a fumble for the first time in his career and came up short on the scoreboard for the first time, as LSU knocked off the Tigers in the CFP National Championship this past Monday in New Orleans.

With Lawrence off the mark, the Tigers struggled offensively as they amassed just 394 total yards and were 1-for-11 on third down, the worst performance by a Clemson offense on third down since Dabo Swinney became the head coach.

After the game, Lawrence talked very openly in the locker room to the media about the loss and about his struggles in the game.

What do you think was going on tonight? What caused you to be so off the mark?

Lawrence: “I missed a lot of throws tonight and was not putting the ball where they had a chance to catch it. That was on me. It was not my night. My hat is off to LSU. They did a good job of disguising and bringing pressure. It just wasn’t my night.”

It sounded like you had a good plan coming in. What do you think went wrong?

Lawrence: “We felt good. I think we had one of the best plans we had all year. I just didn’t have a good night. I was just off a little bit, especially in the second half. I missed a lot of throws and did not really give us a chance to get back in the game. We were in it. We were down I think just three or so and we got the ball back and went three-and-out. I missed a lot of throws. I hate that, I wish I could get them back.”

What do you think you will learn from this experience?

Lawrence: “I think it is just perspective. I still have so much faith in the process and in the journey. Just after this game I feel like I have even more perspective. Last year, going all the way and going out on top was amazing and this year coming up a little bit short, I am going to use it all and learn from it.”

How will the 2019 be viewed?

Lawrence: “We won a lot of games and that kind of gets overlooked. I hate we finished like this, but we won 29 in a row and that is pretty amazing. Just because that streak is over doesn’t mean we can’t start a new one.”

How will this loss motivate you?

Lawrence: “I am going to be driven whether we won or lost, but really just the opportunity to make it back here and have a different outcome. It just sucks when you put so much into something like this group has and you fall a little bit short. We start practice in a couple of weeks, so we will be getting ready again and we will be really excited to start over.”

