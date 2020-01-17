Clemson’s historic wins allow Brownell to set historical mark

There is no better way to become Clemson’s all-time winningest coach than to do it with an historical win at Chapel Hill, followed up with a win over a top 3 Duke team at Littlejohn Coliseum.

That’s what Clemson head coach Brad Brownell did in the last six days to set Clemson’s all-time record for victories by a head coach. Last Saturday, the Tigers did the unthinkable with an overtime victory at North Carolina, the first ever win for the men’s program in Chapel Hill in 60 tries. That allowed Brownell to tie the record, then this past Tuesday, Clemson knocked off No. 3 Duke, 79-72, at Littlejohn Coliseum to break it.

“Not a lot of reflecting, but certainly humbled and honored to have won as many games as we have won,” Brownell said. “I have coached a lot of good players. I have had some great help with tremendous assistant coaches. I am just proud to be able to be here this long and battle in this league and have some success.”

Brownell has won 178 games in his Clemson career, now in his 10th season at Clemson. He also owns the school record for most ACC wins by a head coach and has the best winning percentage of any Clemson coach in ACC play.

He has taken the Clemson program to two NCAA Tournament appearances and three National Invitational Tournaments. Two years ago, he guided the Tigers to a Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tournament, the furthest the program has advanced since the 1996-’97 season.

“I have talked openly about how much I love being at Clemson, how comfortable my family is here,” Brownell said. “My girls are going to school here. I really enjoy this place. I love working for my administrators. They are very supportive and like what we are doing.

“I love the culture that Clemson provides. The atmosphere, it is a great place to live and work and the challenge of competing in this league is one that is about as good as you are going to get in this sport. Put all of that together, and I am very humbled an honored to be coaching here still. I just hope to kind of build on what we have been able to do here the last couple of weeks and last couple of years.”

The Tigers (9-7, 3-3 ACC) have won three straight games, including a win over NC State on Jan. 4. They look to make it four straight wins against the ACC Triangle when they visit the Wolfpack Saturday for a 2 p.m. tip.