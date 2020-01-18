Clemson defensive tackle enters transfer portal

Clemson defensive tackle Xavier Kelly has entered his name into the transfer portal, the Clemson Insider learned Saturday afternoon.

Kelly’s name went into the portal Saturday morning, we were told. He enters the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, meaning he will be eligible to play for someone next season.

Kelly is the second Clemson player to put his name in the transfer portal since the season concluded this past Monday. This past Thursday, backup quarterback Chase Brice added his name to the portal.

Kelly’s departure comes as a surprise after he told The Clemson Insider prior to the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 26, that he was coming back to Clemson.

“I am going to come back and get my masters,” he said. “I am going to ride on the bus until the wheels fall off. I have another year of eligibility and I am going to stick with it.”

The 6-4, 305 defensive tackle transitioned from defensive end to defensive tackle prior to the 2018 season and entered the 2019 bowl season credited with 26 tackles (2.5 for loss), 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 256 career snaps, while playing in 28 games.

In 2019, he was credited with nine tackles, including a half-sack, as well as two pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 87 snaps over 10 games.