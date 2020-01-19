Clemson is in his DNA

Tyler Grisham is a Clemson man.

“I have the Clemson DNA,” he said in a recent interview with The Clemson Insider.

Grisham played for the Tigers from 2005-’08, mostly under the tutelage of a young wide receivers coach named Dabo Swinney. After playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers and in the NFL for four seasons, Grisham came back to Clemson and joined Swinney’s staff as a graduate assistant coach, and then as an offensive analyst coach the last three years.

“I played for Coach Swinney. I have been a part of this staff for six seasons. I know what we are about,” Grisham said.

That is why when Jeff Scott took the head coaching position at South Florida last month, it was a no brainer for Swinney to promote his young apprentice to wide receivers’ coach, a position Scott had coached for the last 12 years at Clemson.

“To coach now, the position that Coach Swinney coached me, and I played, it’s surreal,” the Hoover, Alabama native said. “It has not fully hit me yet. I have not had time to really let it sink in, but man it is unbelievable.

“I am so thankful and so blessed. I am excited to get going in the spring and really make it my own and really get to know the guys more.”

Grisham admitted he was not sure if he was going to get to stay at Clemson. Though he had a couple of opportunities to go elsewhere last spring, he just did not feel like it was the right time to go. He wanted to stick it out one more year and see what would happen.

His instinct to stay was correct.

“I hoped it would happen. I told my wife Maggie that I felt like a change was going to happen, but I was not expecting it here,” Grisham said. “I know Coach Scott and Coach [Tony] Elliott have had opportunities the last several years and I can’t blame them for not taking what was not right. When you are at Clemson, it is the best place to be.

“I told her, ‘We have to be prepared to leave. We really do.’ And I was expecting to leave this year. I have been preparing for it. I have my power-point for my receivers whenever I have my first meeting. I have a lot I have put down on paper and I have been able to think about my philosophy. When you are around Coach Scott and Coach Swinney, you have so much you learn. It is amazing the knowledge I have gained about the sport, but also the personal development of procedure has just been unbelievable.”

Grisham said he has been preparing for this moment for a while now and now he can’t believe it’s really here.

“I can’t be any happier,” he said. “This is the premier position … the wide receivers’ coach [at Clemson] is the premier position in all of college football. I really believe that … We are called Wide Receiver U for a reason. I don’t take that likely. I know that is a big deal, but I have been preparing and I will be ready to go.”

When Scott first took the job at South Florida, it allowed Grisham an opportunity during the first week of bowl practice at Clemson to coach the receivers. With Scott spending time in Tampa getting his staff in place and things of that nature, the NCAA aloud Grisham he could coach the receivers until Scott returned to finish out the rest of the bowl practices.

Grisham feels that one week will benefit him and the Clemson receivers when they get started in the spring.

“The guys know my coaching style so it will be an easier transition for me and those guys. It was a blast,” he said.

