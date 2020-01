The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years, and former Clemson wide receiver Sammy Watkins played a big role in helping his Chiefs get there.

Watkins, who played for Clemson from 2011-’13, caught seven passes for 114 yards, including a game-clinching 60-yard touchdown reception in the Chiefs’ 35-24 victory over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Here is what is being said about Watkins and his big game on Twitter.

How about Sammy Watkins? The former Clemson star has 7 catches for 117 yards and scored the game clinching touchdown to send the Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years. #Clemson — Will Vandervort (@steelerwill) January 19, 2020

Patrick Mahomes’ 60-yard TD pass to Sammy Watkins sewed up Chiefs’ Super Bowl berthhttps://t.co/RckTOw98yG — Sports Daily KC (@SportsDailyKC) January 19, 2020

Interviewed @sammywatkins ahead of his rookie year and he was a class act. Know it’s been an up-and-down road for him and my fellow #NOLA native @Mathieu_Era, but congrats on a trip to #SuperBowlLIV. OAN congrats to you, super fan @MoneyMike929! #ChiefsKingdom #ChiefsVsTitans — Tenitra Batiste (@tenitrabatiste) January 19, 2020

Congratulations to #ClemsonNFL @sammywatkins ! Phenomenal game and now he and @Chiefs are Super Bowl bound! https://t.co/KCqBJ11ahP — Arizona Clemson Club (@AZClemsonClub) January 19, 2020

Sammy Watkins, Bashaud Breeland, & Dorian O’Daniel are going to the #SuperBowlLIV in Miami on February 2nd. •

•

•#ClemsonNFL pic.twitter.com/u1oKIG1rQy — #ClemsonNFL (@ClemsonPros) January 19, 2020

Patrick Mahomes to Sammy Watkins for 60-yard score has Chiefs on verge of Super Bowl https://t.co/p2vBekC5PV — SportNewsBuzz (@Sportnewsbuzz) January 19, 2020