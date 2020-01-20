Putting Clemson’s impressive run into perspective

When I first started covering Clemson in 2004, the Tigers were coming off a 9-4 season in 2003, which included four straight victories to close the year.

In those four wins included Clemson’s first win over Florida State since the Seminoles joined the ACC in 1992. The Tigers took down No. 3 FSU, 26-10, that night at Death Valley. After easily beating Duke, 40-7, Clemson handed rival South Carolina a 63-17 beatdown before stunning No. 6 Tennessee, 27-14, in the Peach Bowl.

Coming off those four impressive wins, excitement was high for Clemson football as it been in years. But the Tigers’ success in 2003 did not carry over to 2004. Clemson finished with a disappointing 6-5 record which ended with a brawl with rival South Carolina, which prevented both teams from playing in a bowl game.

Between 2005-2010, Clemson had some decent years, but nothing to really right home about. Then in 2011, the Tigers won the ACC for the first time in 20 years and won 10 games in a season for the first time in 21 years. It was the beginning stages of a program than has since become one of college football’s best programs.

Since 2011, Clemson has posted a 111-16 record for a .874-win percentage. It has recorded nine straight 10-plus win seasons in a row and has won nine bowl games.

Clemson has finished the regular season undefeated three times in the last five years. In 2018, Clemson became the first program in the modern era to go 15-0 in a season.

The Tigers have win six ACC Championships during this stretch, including five in a row. They have played in the College Football Playoff five consecutive seasons. They have played for the national championship in four of those five years and have won two national titles.

Clemson has finished in the top 5 in each of the last five seasons.

To put this into perspective, in the first seven years I covered Clemson (2004-’10), the Tigers were 53-36, a .596-win percentage. They finished ranked in the top 25 three times, with no final ranking higher than No. 21.

They won no ACC Championships and played for it just once. They won nine games twice … 2007 and 2009. Had no 10-win seasons and won the ACC Atlantic Division one time … in 2009.

The Tigers did participate in six bowl games, but they went just 2-4 in those bowl games.

So, my point is this. Covering a dominant program the last nine seasons has been fun, sometimes too much fun, but I am not complaining. Covering national championship games and CFP games has been the highlights of my career, and from what I can see, there is no real end in sight.

