Bad news college football, Lawrence has a chip on his shoulder

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a bad night in New Orleans last week in the national championship game. And that is not a good thing for the rest of college football.

The sophomore completed just 18 of 37 passes for 234 yards and no touchdowns in the title game. He did not throw an interception. However, he did lose a fumble for the first time in his career and came up short on the scoreboard for the first time too, as LSU knocked off the Tigers.

“I am going to be driven whether we won or lost, but really just the opportunity to make it back here and have a different outcome. It just sucks when you put so much into something like this group has and you fall a little bit short. We start practice in a couple of weeks, so we will be getting ready again and we will be really excited to start over.”

With Lawrence off the mark, the Tigers struggled offensively as they amassed just 394 total yards and were 1-for-11 on third down, the worst performance by a Clemson offense on third down since Dabo Swinney became the head coach.

After the game, Lawrence talked very openly in the locker room to the media about the loss and about his struggles in the game.

“I think it is just perspective. I still have so much faith in the process and in the journey,” he said. “Just after this game I feel like I have even more perspective. Last year, going all the way and going out on top was amazing and this year coming up a little bit short, I am going to use it all and learn from it.”

