ACC releases Clemson's 2020 football schedule

The ACC released Clemson’s 2020 football schedule on Wednesday during the Packer & Durham Show on the ACC Network.

The Tigers kick off the season at Georgia Tech on Sept. 3 on a Thursday night in Atlanta. They then host Louisville in Week 2 at Death Valley. It marks the first time since 1965 Clemson will open a football season in consecutive weeks against ACC competition.

Game day designations for the 2020 season will be announced at a later date. Clemson fans can catch their first glimpse of the 2020 Tigers on Saturday, April 4, when the team hosts its annual Spring Game at Memorial Stadium at 2:30 p.m.

This is the second year in a row Clemson will kickoff a season against an ACC foe. Last year, the Tigers downed Georgia Tech, 52-14, in the season-opener at Death Valley in Clemson. It was the first live football game on the ACC Network.

The 2020 season will mark just the sixth time since 1970 Clemson has started a season against an ACC opponent. The other years were in 1977 against Maryland, 1996 at North Carolina, 2004 against Wake Forest, 2007 against Florida State and 2019 against Georgia Tech.

The Tigers have won three straight season openers against ACC opponents and are 10-1 overall in the opening game in the Dabo Swinney era. Their only loss came at Georgia in 2014.

This is the first time since 1965-’69 seasons that Clemson has opened its college football season in back-to-back years against ACC opponents. The Tigers went 4-0-1 in those season openers.

Since the league began in 1953, Clemson is 10-2-1 in season openers against ACC competition.

2020 Clemson Football schedule

Sept. 3 at Georgia Tech (Thursday night)

Sept. 12 vs. Louisville

Sept. 19 vs. Akron

Sept. 26 vs. Virginia

Oct. 2 at Boston College (Friday night)

Oct. 10 at Florida State

Oct. 17 vs. NC State

Oct. 24 vs. Syracuse

Oct. 31 Open date

Nov. 7 at Notre Dame (NBC)

Nov. 14 vs. The Citadel

Nov. 21 at Wake Forest

Nov. 28 vs. South Carolina

Dec. 5 ACC Championship Game (Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte)