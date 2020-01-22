Clemson opens 2020 season vs. ACC opponent

Clemson will open the 2020 football season at Georgia Tech on Thursday night Sept. 3. The ACC released the Tigers’ 2020 schedule Wednesday on the Packer & Durham Show on the ACC Network.

This is the second year in a row Clemson will kick off a season against an ACC foe. Last year, the Tigers downed Georgia Tech, 52-14, in the season-opener at Death Valley in Clemson. It was the first live football game on the ACC Network.

The 2020 season will mark just the sixth time since 1970 Clemson has started a season against an ACC opponent. The other years were in 1977 against Maryland, 1996 at North Carolina, 2004 against Wake Forest, 2007 against Florida State and 2019 against Georgia Tech.

The Tigers have won three straight season openers against ACC opponents and are 10-1 overall in the opening game in the Dabo Swinney era. Their only loss came at Georgia in 2014.

This is the first time since 1965-’69 seasons that Clemson has opened its college football season in back-to-back years against ACC opponents. The Tigers went 4-0-1 in those season openers.

Since the league began in 1953, Clemson is 10-2-1 in season openers against ACC competition.

The Tigers have won 19 straight ACC regular season games, the second longest streak in the program’s history and the fourth longest in ACC history. Clemson has won 22 straight overall against ACC foes, counting the last three ACC Championship games, a program record and the third longest in the conference.

The ACC record for consecutive conference wins in a regular season and overall is 29 straight by Florida State. The Seminoles won 29 in a row from 1992-’95.

FSU also won 25 straight regular ACC season games from 2012-’15 and 28 overall against ACC foes counting three ACC Championship Games. Clemson won 20 straight ACC regular season games from 1981-’84.

2020 Clemson Football schedule

Sept. 3 at Georgia Tech (Thursday night)

Sept. 12 vs. Louisville

Sept. 19 vs. Akron

Sept. 26 vs. Virginia

Oct. 2 at Boston College (Friday night)

Oct. 10 at Florida State

Oct. 17 vs. NC State

Oct. 24 vs. Syracuse

Oct. 31 Open date

Nov. 7 at Notre Dame (NBC)

Nov. 14 vs. The Citadel

Nov. 21 at Wake Forest

Nov. 28 vs. South Carolina

Dec. 5 ACC Championship Game (Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte)

