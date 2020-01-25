Elite prospects headed to Clemson

One of Clemson’s most significant recruiting events of the year is here, as the Tigers are set to host their elite junior day today for a select group of top prospects in the 2021 class.

Here is a rundown of the recruits that The Clemson Insider has confirmed are expected to attend the junior day:

Headlining the anticipated visitor list is Corona (Calif.) Centennial five-star defensive end Korey Foreman, the No. 1 prospect in the nation regardless of position according to multiple recruiting services.

Foreman received an offer from Clemson last July and made a visit to campus less than 10 days later, after which he told TCI that “it was the best visit [he had] been on yet.”

In November, Foreman announced a top 10 that included the Tigers along with Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, Southern Cal, Vanderbilt and Washington.

A couple of other highly regarded defensive linemen will join Foreman on campus, including five-star tackle Payton Page and Lakeland (Fla.) Christian School four-star end Cade Denhoff.

On Jan. 11, Page released a top five of Clemson, LSU, North Carolina, Oregon and Tennessee. He visited Clemson twice this past season for the Texas A&M and Wake Forest games.

Denhoff, meanwhile, has a top seven of Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State and Virginia. We can tell you that we are on commit watch with Denhoff entering Saturday’s visit.

Clemson is also the heavy favorite for another one of the elite junior day visitors, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood four-star Jake Briningstool, the lone tight end in the 2021 class with an offer from the Tigers to date.

Briningstool told us last month that Clemson was at the top of his list along with Alabama, Ohio State, LSU and Florida.

The only uncommitted junior quarterback with an offer from Clemson is slated to be on campus today as well in Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga five-star Caleb Williams. The nation’s top-ranked dual-threat QB previously visited Clemson in September for the Texas A&M game.

Another five-star set to attend the junior day is Matthews (N.C.) Weddington’s Will Shipley, the No. 1 all-purpose back in the country. He is getting ready to narrow down his recruitment, with Clemson a lock to make his final group.

Foreman won’t be the only prospect from the Golden State on campus, as Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco four-star wide receiver Beaux Collins is expected in town as well.

Clemson, Ohio State, LSU, Oklahoma, Southern Cal and Stanford are among the schools Collins has been hearing the most from. He said recently that he was looking to commit by “maybe the end of the summer, if not sooner.”

Fairfax (Va.) Robinson Secondary four-star offensive tackle Tristan Leigh will also return to Clemson after attending the Florida State game in October. He did not have an offer from the Tigers heading into Saturday’s visit, but we would be surprised if they don’t pull the trigger on offering him before he leaves campus.

Cordova (Tenn.) Evangelical Christian School three-star offensive lineman Dietrick Pennington will be on hand as well. He picked up an offer from Clemson when he worked out at the Dabo Swinney Camp last June.

A late addition to the visitors list this week was College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy three-star safety Khari Gee. He made plans to attend the junior day after picking up an offer from Clemson on Thursday.

In addition, all five of Clemson’s commitments in the 2021 class are expected to be on campus Saturday: wide receiver Dacari Collins, offensive lineman Ryan Linthicum, running back Phil Mafah, offensive lineman Marcus Tate and linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Stay tuned to TCI as we will be tracking the elite junior day and will have reactions from the visitors following the conclusion of the event.

