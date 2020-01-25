Recapping the latest Clemson offers

Clemson extended several new scholarship offers this week to prospects in the 2021 class.

The Clemson Insider recaps the latest offers right here:

Demeioun Robinson, 2021 LB, Gaithersburg, Md. (Quince Orchard)

Height, weight: 6-4, 220

Star ratings: 5-star (ESPN); 4-star (Rivals) ; 4-star (247Sports)

Clemson offered: Friday, Jan. 24

Other Power Five offers: Alabama, Boston College, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin

Robinson is ranked as the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2021 class by ESPN, which considers him the No. 1 outside linebacker in the country. Earlier this month, Robinson released a top 13 comprised of Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, LSU, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Virginia. The Tigers figure to enter the mix in his top group now that they have offered.

Khari Gee, 2021 safety, College Park, Ga. (Woodward Academy)

Height, weight: 6-3, 190

Star ratings: 3-star (ESPN); 3-star (Rivals); NR (247Sports)

Clemson offered: Thursday, Jan. 23

Other Power Five offers: Arkansas, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, NC State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Southern Cal, Tennessee, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia

Clemson safeties coach Mickey Conn extended the offer to Gee on Thursday, with Conn telling Gee that he loves his length and the way he plays. Gee told TCI that he “felt very surprised and excited” to receive the offer. He subsequently made plans to visit Clemson for Saturday’s elite junior day.

Nathaniel Wiggins, 2021 ATH, Atlanta, Ga. (Westlake)

Height, Weight: 6-2, 175

Star ratings: 4-star (ESPN); 3-star (Rivals); NR (247Sports)

Clemson offered: Wednesday, Jan. 22

Other Power Five offers: Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech

Wiggins attends the same high school (Westlake) that former Clemson star cornerback A.J. Terrell went to. The Tigers offered Wiggins as a cornerback. He previously attended Grady High School in Atlanta.

Zaire Patterson, 2021 DE, Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Prep)

Height, weight: 6-6, 225

Star ratings: 4-star (ESPN); 4-star (247Sports); 3-star (Rivals)

Clemson offered: Tuesday, Jan. 21

Other Power Five offers: Alabama, Duke, Florida, Kentucky, Louisville, NC State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia

Just a week before picking up his offer from Clemson on Tuesday, Patterson (pictured above) told TCI that an offer from the Tigers would make them a top school in his recruitment. Patterson visited Clemson for the Wake Forest game in November and had this to say about the experience: “Visit was great, atmosphere was amazing like I’ve never seen before and the facilities look amazing.” Patterson told us that UNC, South Carolina and Florida are a few schools that have been recruiting him the hardest.

Sage Ryan, 2021 ATH, Lafayette, La. (Lafayette Christian Academy)

Height, weight: 5-11, 195

Star ratings: 4-star (ESPN); 4-star (Rivals); 4-star (247Sports)

Clemson offered: Tuesday, Jan. 21

Other Power Five offers: Alabama, Clemson, Colorado, Duke, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Tennessee, Virginia

Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed stopped by Lafayette Christian Academy to convey the offer to Ryan. Ryan plays a little bit of everything for his team, including slot receiver, running back, safety, cornerback and even some outside linebacker. The Tigers offered him as a cornerback, and he is definitely interested in visiting Clemson soon.

