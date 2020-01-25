Tigers no match for No. 6 Louisville

Louisville got 19 points from Darius Perry, while a 20-0 first half run allowed the sixth-ranked Cardinals to cruise to an easy, 80-62, victory over Clemson Saturday at the KFC Yum Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

With the loss, Clemson falls to 10-9 overall and 4-5 in the ACC. Louisville improves to 17-3 overall and 8-1 in the ACC. The Tigers will be back in action on Tuesday when they host Syracuse at 7 p.m., from Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

Clemson was led by Clyde Trapp’s 11 points, while Samuell Williamson added 14 points for the Cardinals and Jordan Nwora had 10. Louisville outscored the Tigers 28-12 in the paint.

The Cardinals led by as many as 26 points in the game, 59-33 with 14:46 to play. They never trailed.

Clemson’s leading scorer, Aamir Simms, was held to 4 points by Louisville and was just 1-7 from the field.

Though Clemson made 11 three-pointers, they were just 11-38 overall. Louisville finished the afternoon 10-21 from behind the arch.

After falling behind 8-1 early in the game, Clemson rallied and cut the Cardinals’ lead to 11-9 when John Newman hit a three-pointer from outside center with 13:51 to play in the half.

But from there, Louisville took over. Steven Enoch, who added 11 points and had 7 rebounds, started the Cardinals’ 20-0 run with a basket underneath as they connected on 9 of their next 12 shots, while Clemson went 5:43 without any points during the stretch.

Perry caught fire for the Cardinals and finished 5-6 from three-point range. He was 7-12 from the field overall.

The Tigers went 6:16 without a field goal during Louisville’s run as the Cardinals’ built a 31-9 lead with 8:22 to play in the opening half. The Cardinals led 47-26 at halftime.

Clemson was just 9-29 from the field in the first, while Louisville was 19-29. The Tigers were just 4-18 from behind the arc in the opening 20 minutes.

Clemson played much better in the second half, as it finally found its stroke from downtown. The Tigers were 7-20 from three-pointer range in the last 20 minutes.

The Tigers went on a 9-0 run late in the second half to cut the Louisville lead to 13 points, 72-59, with 3:21 to play, but it was a little too late in the end.

