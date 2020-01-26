Collins ‘very excited’ to reunite with Uiagalelei at Clemson

Clemson’s recruiting reach stretches from coast to coast, and Beaux Collins is the latest example of the Tigers’ national prowess on the recruiting trail.

The four-star wide receiver from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco committed to Clemson on Saturday while on campus for the program’s elite junior day.

Collins (6-4, 195) gave new receivers coach Tyler Grisham the good news first before informing Dabo Swinney of his verbal pledge.

“I was just talking with coach Grisham inside of Death Valley, and we walked to the top of the (hill) to touch the rock and I told him that I was committing to him and the program,” Collins told The Clemson Insider.

“All of the coaches who were there congratulated me. Then when we got back to the football facility, I talked to coach Swinney and officially told him that I was committed to Clemson University.”

Collins — the No. 3 receiver in the 2021 class per the 247Sports Composite rankings — was teammates at St. John Bosco with five-star quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who enrolled at Clemson in early January.

The two are close friends, and the opportunity to catch passes from Uiagalelei again at Clemson was an important factor in Collins’ college choice.

“He was a pretty big role,” Collins said. “I’m very excited to reunite with him, and it’s good knowing I have a big brother already there.”

Clemson’s coaching staff as a whole did a great job of recruiting Collins, including Grisham, who played a pivotal role in reassuring Collins and allaying any concerns he may have had following the departure of former receivers coach Jeff Scott to South Florida.

“I have a great relationship with the coaches up there!” Collins said. “And I have built a great relationship with Coach Grisham. He’s such a great guy!”

Ohio State, Notre Dame, Southern Cal, Stanford, Oklahoma and LSU were some of the other top contenders for Collins, who held over 30 offers in total.

Collins said he really began to realize this past week that Clemson was the place for him.

“It was just a matter of where I felt was right,” he said. “Those other schools that recruited me were great as well!”

Now that he is on board with the Tigers, Collins is already working to recruit a fellow top prospect from California to join him in Clemson’s 2021 class.

“I’m really trying to get Korey (Foreman) to commit as well,” Collins said of the five-star defensive end and nation’s No. 1 prospect. (Update: Foreman committed to Clemson after this article was published.)

Collins is ranked as high as the No. 22 overall prospect in the 2021 class by Rivals. As a junior last season, he recorded 41 receptions for 1,008 yards and 14 touchdowns while helping St. John Bosco win the CIF Open Division state championship.

