Grisham has the best job in college football

How would you like to be Tyler Grisham?

Not only are you working for your former position coach and mentor, Dabo Swinney, but you are also getting to coach at your alma mater. But the good times don’t end there for Clemson’s new wide receiver coach. He also takes over a position room that is loaded with NFL talent.

Grisham inherits a group that has first-round NFL Draft potential in Justyn Ross, Joseph Ngata and Frank Ladson. He also has a senior NFL prospect in Amari Rodgers and a veteran player in Cornell Powell, who is expected to enter his fifth season with the Tigers.

“I can’t be any happier,” Grisham said to The Clemson Insider recently. “This is the premier position … the wide receivers’ coach [at Clemson] is the premier position in all of college football. I really believe that … We are called Wide Receiver U for a reason. I don’t take that likely. I know that is a big deal, but I have been preparing and I will be ready to go.”

Grisham will also be excited to have Brannon Spector, now a redshirt freshman, who wears the famous No. 13 jersey he, Adam Humphries and Hunter Renfrow wore during their days as players in Tigertown.

If all that talent is not enough, Grisham will also get to coach two more talented wide receivers in 2020 signees, E.J. Williams and Ajou Ajou. Williams enrolled at the school in early January, while Ajou is expected to enroll this summer.

Both were signed by former Clemson assistant coach Jeff Scott, who took over as the head coach at South Florida in December.

“I’m so excited about those guys, and I’m thankful for Coach Jeff Scott,” Grisham said. “He’s the one that got them committed, and very thankful for him because he also talked to them about me. They had known me, but I think what Jeff did, is he really allowed them to be comfortable by sharing who I am, my background, what kind of coach I’m going to be.

“So, I think he really kind of put the families at ease, and from then, I stepped in and really tried to strengthen those relationships and communicate with those families. So, I think they’re excited about me coaching their sons.”

Grisham has to be excited to coach such a talented group of players. Ross has caught 112 passes for 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns in his first two years at Clemson.

Rodgers has 104 career catches for 1,224 yards and eight touchdowns. Last year, he returned from tearing his ACL in the spring to catch 30 passes for 426 yards and four touchdowns. He was back from the injury in less than six months and played in 14 of the Tigers’ 15 games, while starting 10 of them.

Powell has 40 career catches for 329 yards and three touchdowns. He has played in 42 games in his career.

As a true freshman, Ngata was credited with 17 receptions for 240 yards and three touchdowns in 2019, while playing in all 15 games.

Ladson also played in all 15 games as a true freshman, catching nine passes for 128 yards, while scoring three touchdowns.

