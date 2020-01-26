Lawrence, Tigers anxious to get 2020 season started

All good things must eventually come to an end, and that was the case for Clemson at the end of the 2019 season. The Tigers’ 29-game winning streak came to end it with their loss to LSU in the national championship game.

However, the beauty of one thing coming to an end is the start of something new. The Clemson Football Program will start the 2020 football season in earnest with mat drills and winter workouts before hitting the practice fields for spring practice on Feb. 26.

“We won a lot of games and that kind of gets overlooked,” quarterback Trevor Lawrence said after the LSU game. “I hate we finished like this, but we won 29 in a row and that is pretty amazing. Just because that streak is over doesn’t mean we can’t start a new one.”

Clemson has to wait until Sept. 5 when it visits Georgia Tech in the 2020 opener before it will get the opportunity to start a new streak. Lawrence said the loss to LSU will keep the Tigers hungry in the off-season and will have them motivated to get back to the College Football Playoff next year so they can have an opportunity to play for another national championship.

“I think it is just perspective. I still have so much faith in the process and in the journey,” he said. “Just after this game I feel like I have even more perspective. Last year, going all the way and going out on top was amazing and this year coming up a little bit short, I am going to use it all and learn from it.”

Lawrence is now 25-1 as Clemson’s starting quarterback. In 2019, he threw for 3,665 yards while completing 65.8 percent of his 407 pass attempts. He threw 36 touchdown passes and had just 8 interceptions. Lawrence had a quarterback efficiency rating of 166.8, which led the ACC.

He did not throw an interception in the last eight games of the season, ending the year with 239 consecutive passes without an interception thrown. His consecutive pass attempts without an interception is a Clemson record, shattering his own record which was 169 attempts.

Clemson’s spring football game will be April 4 at 2:30 p.m., at Memorial Stadium in Clemson.

