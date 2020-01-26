Watson, Clemson Family respond to Kobe Bryant’s sudden death

All of the sports world is in mourning from the shocking news that NBA Legend Kobe Bryant is no longer with us.

Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year old daughter Gianna and seven others. The nine were traveling to Gianna’s basketball game.

The sports world has not been hit with a death of this magnitude since the sudden passing of Dale Earnhardt on February 21, 2001 when he died in a car crash at the end of the Daytona 500.

Like anywhere, Bryant’s death hit the Clemson Family hard as well.

“I don’t really have words for it,” former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson said to ESPN during Sunday’s Pro Bowl. “It is heartbreaking. For us to find out in the locker room before we came out, a lot of guys were very emotional. To be able to get to know Kobe a couple of months ago when he came down to Houston, and now he is [gone] and his family … prayers are all out to his family and friends. This is just terrible news.”

Former Clemson All-American safety Brian Dawkins, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018, went to Twitter as he reacted to Bryant’s death.

“He has been and will continue to be a blessing to so many around the world by the legacy he has left behind,” Dawkins wrote. “RIP in Kobe… The Black Mamba!!”

He has been & will continue to be a blessing to so many around the world, by the legacy he has left behind! RIP Kobe… The Black Mamba!! #RIPKobe #RIPMAMBA #RIPGIGI 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/bXuqxlobLs — Brian Dawkins (@BrianDawkins) January 26, 2020

Former Clemson basketball star Jaron Blossomgame said he was devastated on Sunday. He tweeted, “Real tears… I’m sick to my stomach. RIP Kobe Bryant.”

I’m devastated… 💔 — Jaron Blossomgame (@JaronBgame) January 26, 2020

Real tears… I’m sick to my stomach RIP @kobebryant — Jaron Blossomgame (@JaronBgame) January 26, 2020

Clemson basketball great Trevor Booker, who played against Bryant, tweeted, “This is a tough pill to swallow.”

Former offensive tackle Chris Hairston wrote about the time he met Bryant and how it was the highlight of his life.

I met Kobe one time when he came and spoke to the Chargers. One of the highlights of my life. Kobe really gave his whole heart and soul to the world. His family didn’t even get to have him as long as we did. — Chris Hairston (@CHairston75) January 26, 2020

Marcquise Reed, who played at Clemson from 2016-’19, said, “Kobe? Wow. God why? That hurts. RIP to the GOAT. You left as a legend my guy. Impacted the world in so many different ways outside of basketball. Salute.”

Kobe ? Wow. God why 🥴🙏🏽. That hurts. Rip to the 🐐. You left as a legend my guy. Impacted the world in so many different ways outside of basketball. Salute 🖤 — Marcquise Reed (@QuiseOffDaLeash) January 26, 2020

Waiting for somebody to say this not real 😶 — Marcquise Reed (@QuiseOffDaLeash) January 26, 2020

Get your official national championship and Fiesta Bowl champs gear right here!