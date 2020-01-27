Before turning page, Clemson says goodbye to 2019 seniors one last time

A couple of days ago, Clemson Football’s official Twitter account put out a tweet thanking the 2019 senior class one last time for all they accomplished in their four-years at Clemson.

As we all know, they put together quite the resume.

The funny thing is, and I’m sure it was not intentional, but the people who did the tweet left off two very important accomplishments … they forgot to include the two national championships. Not sure how they forgot those two very important details, but nonetheless they did.

However, the point of the tweet is to thank a class that leaves Clemson as one of the most successful ever at Clemson. In their four years, those Tigers went…

55-4 overall, including a 29-game winning streak.

Tied the 2018 Clemson and Alabama seniors for the most wins in FBS history

Won 4 ACC Championships

4-0 vs. South Carolina

27-1 at Death Valley, including a record 22 straight to conclude their careers

Played in 3 national championship games

Won 2 national championships

Earned 4 College Football Playoff berths

Though the 2019 seniors ended their careers with a disappointing loss to LSU in the national championship game, their legacy at Clemson was defined long before that game in the New Orleans’ Superdome.

“I’m proud of our guys. Incredible leadership and focus all year long, and a lot of history made by this group. I’m forever grateful for these seniors,” head coach Dabo Swinney said. “These seniors, what an amazing group of young people. Just dynamic young people that are unbelievably committed, and just … Tanner Muse and Pollard and Cervenka and Anchrum, Denzel and K’Von. So many guys. Just tremendous, tremendous leadership.

“So, I’m thankful, and just blessed to have been a part of it with these guys.”

As Clemson says goodbye to its 2019 seniors one last time, it turns the page to a new season as the 2020 seniors take ownership of the program and attempt to establish their legacy at Clemson.

“What an incredible run. We’ll get back to work,” Swinney said. “We start spring ball [four] weeks from Wednesday, and excited about next year’s team and the challenge of going back to work and putting another team together.

“We’ll celebrate this group…We’ll celebrate this wonderful group of seniors the right way, and then we’ll get back to work and see if we can get back [to the national championship].”

