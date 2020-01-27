Each week The Clemson Insider brings you the latest Inside information on the Clemson Tigers in The Insider Report.

What is the latest on 5-star prospects Will Shipley, Payton Page and Caleb Williams after attending Clemson’s historic elite Junior Day? Where do the Tigers stand with offensive linemen Tristian Leigh and Dietrick Pennington following Junior Day? Much more on the returns from Junior Day? All of this and more in this week’s edition of The Insider Report.