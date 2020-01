By: Will Vandervort | 2 hours ago

Clyde Trapp made a layup with 2.3 seconds to play Tuesday as Clemson beat Syracuse, 71-70, at Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Tigers rallied from nine points down in the second half as Tevin Mack scored a career-high 32 points, including 23 in the second half.

After the game, Brownell talked about the Tigers’ big win.