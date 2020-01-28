Page talks about possibility of teaming up with Foreman at Clemson

Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley five-star defensive tackle Payton Page has had a great experience during each of his visits to Clemson in the past.

But his latest visit to campus Saturday for the Tigers’ elite junior day was a little bit different for Page, in a positive way.

“Like always, it’s always amazing, but some of it changed because my man Korey (Foreman) was up there,” Page told The Clemson Insider. “We just had fun. We made it even better. He told me we could play together, stuff like that.”

Foreman — the five-star defensive end and No. 1 overall prospect in the 2021 class from Corona (Calif.) Centennial — announced his commitment to Clemson on Sunday night.

Page and Foreman built a rapport and became friends as they spent time together throughout the elite junior day.

“Being the No. 1 player like Korey, you would think he’s cocky, but he’s really not,” Page said. “He’s got the best personality.”

Page likes the thought of potentially teaming up with Foreman at Clemson, if playing for the Tigers is the route he ultimately decides to take.

“I think we’d be an immediate impact, like straight to it,” Page said. “No question.”

Page, the nation’s No. 2 defensive tackle, also continued to strengthen his relationship with head coach Dabo Swinney and defensive tackles coach Todd Bates on Saturday.

Swinney’s speech to wrap up the junior day proceedings made an impression on Page. So did the fact that Swinney told Page he is Clemson’s lone target when it comes to defensive tackle recruiting for the 2021 class.

“I mean, he started at 5:30 but then he ended at 7:15, and it was all good stuff,” Page said of the speech. “But he was just saying I’m the only defensive tackle they’re recruiting. They’re only taking one defensive tackle.”

The only college trip Page has on the calendar right now is one to North Carolina this Saturday, Feb. 1.

Earlier this month, Page released a top five featuring Clemson along with North Carolina, LSU, Tennessee and Oregon.

Page previously told TCI that he intended to commit during his upcoming senior season, but there has been a change of plans as far as his decision timing.

“It’s coming before the season,” he said.

Page was already high on Clemson entering the weekend, and the Tigers helped their case even more during Saturday’s visit.

“I can’t really say that,” he said when asked where Clemson stands in his recruitment. “But just know they have a better chance.”

Prior to Saturday, Page visited Clemson twice last season for the Texas A&M and Wake Forest games.

As a junior in 2019, Page posted 71 total tackles including 26 for loss. He is ranked as the No. 7 overall prospect in the 2021 class per the 247Sports Composite.

